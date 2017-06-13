June 13 Cheesecake Factory Inc:

* The Cheesecake Factory updates second quarter fiscal 2017 comparable sales outlook

* Now expects comparable sales at cheesecake factory restaurants for Q2 of fiscal 2017 to be down approximately 1 pct

* Expected decline in Q2 comparable sales to impact Q2 margins and EPS

* Expected decline in Q2 comparable sales to impact Q2 margins and EPS