May 26 Cheetah Mobile Inc

* Cheetah Mobile Inc - unit of co entered into a capital injection agreement with Beijing Orionstar Technology Co., Ltd.

* Cheetah Mobile - Beijing security agreed to subscribe to newly issued equity interest in Beijing Orionstar for consideration of about $40 million in cash

* Cheetah Mobile - Pingtan Dingfu, Kangyuan Heart agreed to subscribe to newly issued equity interest in Beijing Orionstar for about $0.4 million, $0.35 million

* Cheetah Mobile Inc says upon completion of transaction, Beijing security is expected to hold 29.55% of equity interest in Beijing Orionstar