May 1 Chegg Inc:

* Chegg reports strong Q1 2017 financial results and raises full year guidance

* Q1 revenue $62.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $58.5 million

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $52 million to $54 million

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $235 million to $240 million

* Chegg Inc qtrly loss per share $0.07

* Chegg inc sees q2 2017 gross margin between 68% to 70%

* Chegg inc sees q2 2017 adjusted ebitda in range of $7 million to $9 million

* Chegg inc sees full year 2017 adjusted ebitda in range of $38 million to $40 million

* Chegg inc sees full year 2017 capital expenditures in range of $20 million to $25 million

* Q2 revenue view $50.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue view $50.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S