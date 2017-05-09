BRIEF-Phh commences tender offers and consent solicitations
* PHH Corporation commences tender offers and consent solicitations for any and all of its 7.375% senior notes due 2019 and 6.375% senior notes due 2021
May 9 Chembio Diagnostics Inc
* Chembio Diagnostics reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 loss per share $0.13
* Q1 revenue fell 4.2 percent to $6.3 million
* Chembio Diagnostics Inc - Had cash and cash equivalents of $5.6 million as of March 31, 2017, compared with $10.6 million as of December 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* PHH Corporation commences tender offers and consent solicitations for any and all of its 7.375% senior notes due 2019 and 6.375% senior notes due 2021
* Agilysys Inc - Pritchett has been serving as Agilysys's interim CFO since November 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* The Children's Place to open retail stores in south east Asia