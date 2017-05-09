May 9 Chembio Diagnostics Inc

* Chembio Diagnostics reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.13

* Q1 revenue fell 4.2 percent to $6.3 million

* Chembio Diagnostics Inc - Had cash and cash equivalents of $5.6 million as of March 31, 2017, compared with $10.6 million as of December 31, 2016