UPDATE 3-Olympics-McDonald's ends Olympics sponsorship deal early
BERLIN June 16 U.S. fast-food giant McDonald's Corp has ended its 41-year-long Olympic Games sponsorship deal three years early, the International Olympic Committee said on Friday.
March 13 Chemed Corp
* Chemed Corp's board of directors authorizes an additional $100 million for stock repurchase
* Share repurchases will be funded through a combination of cash generated from operations as well as utilization of its revolving credit facility. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 16 Short sellers who had targeted Whole Foods Market Inc's shares saw their year-to-date losses more than double after the company's shares jumped on Friday on news that Amazon.com Inc would buy the grocer, data from financial analytics firm S3 Partners showed.
* Activist investor Nelson Peltz files for seat on P&G'S board - CNBC, citing source Source text: http://cnb.cx/2rE5W3v