BRIEF-Chemed Corp qtrly ‍adjusted diluted eps $2.15​

July 25 (Reuters) - Chemed Corp

* Chemed Corp qtrly ‍adjusted diluted EPS $2.15​

* Chemed Corp qtrly ‍revenue increased 6.3% to $415 million​

* Chemed Corp qtrly earnings per share loss‍ $1.35​

* Chemed Corp qtrly ‍net patient revenue of $285 million, an increase of 2.1%​

* Chemed Corp - ‍revenue growth for VITAS in 2017 is estimated to be in range of 2% to 3%​

* Chemed Corp qtrly ‍net revenue for VITAS was $285 million in Q2 of 2017, which is an increase of 2.1%, when compared to prior-year period​

* Chemed Corp sees ‍full-year 2017 adjusted earnings per diluted share in range of $8.10 to $8.20​

* Chemed Corp - sees ‍2017 VITAS admissions and average daily census in 2017 estimated to expand approximately 3% to 5%​

* Chemed Corp - ‍Roto-Rooter is forecasted to achieve full-year 2017 revenue growth of 12% to 13% in 2017​

* Chemed corp - ‍adjusted EBITDA margin for 2017 is estimated in range of 22.0% to 22.5% for Roto-Rooter​

* Chemed corp - sees ‍VITAS full-year adjusted EBITDA margin estimated to be 15.0% to 15.5%​

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.89, revenue view $407.0 million - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S