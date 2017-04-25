April 25 Chemical Financial Corp

* Chemical Financial Corporation reports 2017 first quarter operating results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.71 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share $0.67

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Chemical financial corp - net interest income was $130.1 million in q1 of 2017, $2.4 million, or 1.8%, lower than q4 of 2016