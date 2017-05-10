May 10 Chemocentryx Inc

* Chemocentryx reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 revenue $8.2 million

* Chemocentryx Inc- Expects to utilize cash and cash equivalents between $50 million and $55 million in 2017

* Chemocentryx Inc - Qtrly basic and diluted net loss per share $ 0.12 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: