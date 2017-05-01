May 1 Chemours Co
* Q1 net sales of $1.4 billion, up 11%, including impacts
from divestitures
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.75
* Q1 earnings per share $0.79
* Chemours CO - "expect first half and second half
profitability to be more balanced than we saw in 2016"
* Chemours co - "guided by our transformation plan, we
believe we are well positioned for remainder of 2017"
* Chemours Co - increased full-year 2017 outlook
* Chemours Co says expect our 2017 adjusted EBITDA to be in
a range of $1.15 billion to $1.25 billion
