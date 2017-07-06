July 6 Chemung Financial Corp:
* Chemung Financial Corp says on June 29, received notice
of entry of decision and order of new york appellate division,
third department - sec filing
* Chemung Financial Corp - court affirmed lower court's
decision in favor of plaintiff with damages to be determined at
a later proceeding
* Chemung Financial Corp - co is currently assessing its
existing legal reserve for matter to determine if any
adjustment is necessary
* Chemung Financial - decision involving claims by owner of
leased premises at 202 east state street, ithaca, new york
against bank subsidiary of co
Source text (bit.ly/2tv3OxF)
