BRIEF-OpenText enters into global cloud reseller agreement with SAP
* OpenText announces new global cloud reseller agreement with SAP to provide end-to-end HR document management
March 23 Chengdu CORPRO Technology Co Ltd
* Sees net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to decrease by 36.5 percent to 54.6 percent, or to be 10 million yuan to 14 million yuan
* Says the net profit of FY 2016 Q1 was 22 million yuan
* Comments that decreased income from order reduction, increased operating expenses, increased bad debt reserves of receivables
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/QMDRll
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
June 15 Twitter Inc said it would roll out a series of tweaks to its website and mobile applications from Thursday to further simplify the microblogging service's interface for its users.
* ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH NUIX