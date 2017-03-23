March 23 Chengdu CORPRO Technology Co Ltd

* Sees net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to decrease by 36.5 percent to 54.6 percent, or to be 10 million yuan to 14 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2016 Q1 was 22 million yuan

* Comments that decreased income from order reduction, increased operating expenses, increased bad debt reserves of receivables

