UPDATE 3-Tesco sales growth overshadowed by Amazon's Whole Foods move
* Tesco says its inflation significantly below market trend (Recasts after Amazon/Whole Foods deal, Tesco AGM, analyst comment, shares)
March 24 Chengdu Eoptolink Technology Inc
* Says it plans to set up U.S. unit Eoptolink Technology USA Inc
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2ocv5kI
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Tesco says its inflation significantly below market trend (Recasts after Amazon/Whole Foods deal, Tesco AGM, analyst comment, shares)
WASHINGTON, June 16 The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency told Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV in November 2015 it suspected some of its vehicles had at least one "defeat device" which improperly bypassed emissions controls, emails disclosed under a public records request on Friday show.
* ID Watchdog signs definitive agreement to be acquired by equifax inc.