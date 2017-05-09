May 9Chengdu Fusen Noble-House Industrial Co Ltd :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 5 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 15, for FY 2016

* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 16 and the dividend will be paid on May 16

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/jazvRQ

