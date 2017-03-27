March 27 Chengdu Guibao Science & Technology Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to decrease by 65 percent to 95 percent

* Says net profit of FY 2017 Q1 to be 0.8 million yuan to 5.2 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (14.9 million yuan)

* Says decreased profit as main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/oNhnwo

