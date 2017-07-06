UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 6 Chengdu Guibao Science & Technology Co Ltd :
* Sees net profit for H1 FY 2017 to decrease by 40 percent to 60 percent, compared to net profit of H1 FY 2016 (37.1 million yuan)
* Says increased price of raw materials as main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/BRJ9hB
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources