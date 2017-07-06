July 6 Chengdu Guibao Science & Technology Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for H1 FY 2017 to decrease by 40 percent to 60 percent, compared to net profit of H1 FY 2016 (37.1 million yuan)

* Says increased price of raw materials as main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/BRJ9hB

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)