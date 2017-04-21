April 21 Chengdu Hongqi Chain Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to fluctuate by -19.5 percent to 5 percent, or to be 82.2 million yuan to 107.3 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (102.2 million yuan)

(Beijing Headline News)