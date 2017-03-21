March 21 Chengdu Jafaantai Technology Co Ltd :

* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to decrease by 60 percent to 75 percent, or to be 1.5 million yuan to 2.4 million yuan

* Says Q1 FY 2016 net profit was 6.0 million yuan

* The reason for the forecast is that the co received VAT refund last year

