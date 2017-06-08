BRIEF-Snap is buying mapping startup Zenly for $200 mln- Bloomberg, citing sources
* Snap is buying mapping startup zenly for $200 million- Bloomberg, citing sources Source text: https://bloom.bg/2sCMuXc Further company coverage:
June 8 Chengdu Santai Holding Group Co Ltd
* Says unit plans asset restructuring with Alibaba's logistics arm Cainiao, Shanghai Fosun's unit and other partner
* Says share trade to remain suspended
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2r5dXDl
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
June 21 Private equity firm Sycamore Partners is in advanced talks to acquire Staples Inc following an auction for the U.S. office supplies retailer, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, in a deal that could top $6 billion.
LONDON, June 21 Diageo Plc has agreed to buy George Clooney's high-end tequila brand Casamigos in a deal valuing it at up to $1 billion, as the world's largest spirits maker seeks to boost its presence in a high-growth market.