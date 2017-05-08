BRIEF-Valeant says John Paulson joins company's board of directors
June 19 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc:
May 8 Chengdu Taihe Health Technology Group Inc Ltd
* Says President Wang Renguo resigns due to personal reasons, remains as chairman
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2qRGqb8
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
June 19 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc:
* Lannett receives approval for niacin extended-release tablets USP, 500 mg and 1000 mg
* Seattle Genetics discontinues Phase 3 cascade trial of vadastuximab talirine (SGN-CD33A) in frontline acute myeloid leukemia