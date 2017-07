July 21(Reuters) - Chenguang Biotech Group Co Ltd :

* Says it received patent(No. ZL201511011443.1), for industrial production method of lycopene oil resin, valid for 20 years

* Says it received Europe PCT patent(No. EP2428258B1), for a method of producing natural products of polar or intermediate polarity, valid for 20 years

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/aSm9Gv

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)