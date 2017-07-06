UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 6Chenguang Biotech Group Co Ltd :
* Says net profit for FY 2017 H1 to increase by 44 percent to 54.8 percent, or to be 73.5 million yuan to 79 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 H1 (51 million yuan)
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/p9FffD
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources