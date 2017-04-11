April 11Chenguang Biotech Group Co Ltd :

* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 100.0 percent to 128.1 percent, or to be 32 million yuan to 36.5 million yuan

* Says Q1 FY 2016 net profit was 16 million yuan

* The reasons for the forecast are optimized management system and investment in R&D expense as well as talents training

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/HAJbKV

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)