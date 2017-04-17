UPDATE 2-Nestle may sell U.S. confectionery business
* Business makes up 1 pct of Nestle sales (Adds analyst comment, background)
April 17 Chengzhi Shareholding Co Ltd :
* Says its wholly owned hospital investment subsidiary will invest 2.4 million yuan to jointly set up an investment JV on health industry and hold 24 percent stake in it
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/nzSTxS
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Business makes up 1 pct of Nestle sales (Adds analyst comment, background)
* Adamis pharmaceuticals receives FDA approval for its epinephrine pre-filled syringe
* Vanc Pharmaceuticals says responds to demand letter from canagen pharmaceuticals, in which canagen claims compensation from vanc of $510,000