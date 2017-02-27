Feb 27 Cheniere Energy Partners Lp

* Cheniere Partners announces offering of $1.35 billion senior secured notes due 2028 by Sabine Pass Liquefaction, LLC

* Cheniere-Sabine pass intends to use proceeds from offering to pay costs in connection with construction of trains 1-5 of Sabine Pass Liquefaction Project

* Cheniere - in connection with offering, SPL will reduce commitments on a ratable basis under its "2015 SPL credit facilities" of about $1.2 billion