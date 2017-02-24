BRIEF-Primeline Energy issues shares to GRF
* Primeline Energy Holdings Inc - shares are payment of a portion of interest accrued on US$18 million principal amount convertible bonds issued to GRF
Feb 24 Cheniere Energy Partners Lp
* Its unit enter into note purchase agreement to issue and sell $800 million principal amount of 5.00% senior secured notes due 2037
* Cheniere partners announces pricing of private placement of $800 million of senior secured notes due 2037 by Sabine Pass Liquefaction, LLC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 16 Electronic trading in the US$900bn leveraged loan market celebrates its one-year anniversary Friday. Bank of America Merrill Lynch’s Instinct Loans, the bank’s electronic loan trading platform that kicked off June 16, 2016, touts increased liquidity and has won over many initial skeptics in the private loan market where trades typically take place over the phone.
* Argos Therapeutics announces $6,000,000 secured convertible note financing