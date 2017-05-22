BRIEF-Eco-Stim Energy Solutions terminates note agreement with Ft Sof VII Holdings
* Eco-Stim Energy Solutions - all obligations under note agreement with Ft Sof VII Holdings, Llc, notes issued to fir tree deemed paid, been terminated
May 22 Chesapeake Energy Corp
* Chesapeake energy corporation announces pricing of private placement of $750,000,000 of senior notes
* Notes will bear interest at a rate of 8.00 pct per annum, payable semi-annually on June 15 and December 15 of each year
* Priced its private placement to eligible purchasers of $750 million aggregate principal amount of 8.00 pct senior notes due 2027
* Chesapeake may redeem up to 35 pct of aggregate principal amount of notes at any time prior to June 15, 2020
* Notes will mature on June 15, 2027
* May redeem up to 35 pct of aggregate principal amount of notes at a price equal to 108 pct of principal amount of notes to be redeemed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 21 The U.S. Treasury yield curve flattening could become a concern for economic growth when two-year and three-year Treasury note yields are about the same, and the price per barrel of WTI crude oil falls into the $30-dollar range, said Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive at DoubleLine Capital, on Wednesday.
BUENOS AIRES/NEW YORK, June 21 The surprise decision by benchmark investment index provider MSCI to not promote Argentina to its emerging markets stock index could delay much-needed investment in the country, showing that President Mauricio Macri's reform agenda is still far from complete, investors said on Wednesday.