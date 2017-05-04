May 4 Chesapeake Energy Corp

* Chesapeake Energy Corp- average 2017 q1 production of 528,000 boe per day, above midpoint of guidance of 515,000 to 535,000 boe per day

* Chesapeake Energy Corp- oil production expected to reach 100,000 barrels per day by year-end 2017

* As of March 31, 2017, Chesapeake's principal debt balance was approximately $9.1 billion with $249 million in cash on hand

* Chesapeake Energy Corporation reports 2017 first quarter financial and operational results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.08

* Q1 revenue rose 41 percent

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Chesapeake Energy Corp qtrly revenue $2,753 million versus $1,953 million

* Sees 2017 adjusted production growth of 0% to 4%

* Chesapeake Energy- on April 24, 2017, received notice from u.s. Supreme court it would not review its appeal related to co's 2019 notes litigation

* Sees 2017 ngl absolute production 19.0 mmbbls - 20.0 mmbbls

* Chesapeake Energy Corp sees fy liquids absolute production 52.5 - 55.0 mmbbls

* Sees 2017 total capital expenditures $2,100 million - $2,500 million

* Chesapeake energy corp- intends to spud and place on production approximately 400 and 450 gross operated wells, respectively, in 2017

* Chesapeake energy corp- plans to utilize an average of 17 rigs throughout year

* Chesapeake energy corp sees fy absolute oil production 33.5 - 35.0 mmbbls

* Chesapeake energy corp - expect production to grow significantly in second half of 2017 as we place more wells to sales

* Chesapeake energy corp - raised bottom range of 2017 production guidance

* Chesapeake- as result of court decision, satisfied judgment of $441 million on april 28, 2017, with cash on hand,from company's revolving credit facility

* Chesapeake energy corp- 2017 q1 adjusted net income attributable to chesapeake was $0.23 per common share

* Q1 revenue view $2.30 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S