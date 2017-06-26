PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 28
June 28 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 26 Chesapeake Energy Corp
* Chesapeake Energy Corp says about 298 BCF of natural gas hedged in 2018 with swaps at an average price of $3.16 - presentation
* Chesapeake Energy Corp says about 1.8 MMBBL of oil hedged in 2018 with swaps at an average price of $51.43 Source text: [bit.ly/2sd9gTJ] Further company coverage:
* Cme group announces the launch of Australian wheat fob (platts) futures contract
CHIBA, Japan, June 28 Japan's Toshiba Corp is expected to face the wrath of shareholders at its annual meeting on Wednesday after failing to sign a deal to sell its flash memory chip unit by a self-imposed deadline.