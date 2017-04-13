UPDATE 1-UBS, Credit Suisse need to draft credible insolvency plans - SNB
* Swiss central bank out with 2017 financial stability report
April 13 Chesswood Group Ltd
* Chesswood exercises accordion feature under credit facility
* Has exercised $30 million of $80 million accordion feature in its existing corporate revolving credit facility
* Chesswood Group Ltd says credit facility permits company to increase size of facility to an aggregate of $250 million from $170 million
* Chesswood Group Ltd says facility matures in December 2019 and chesswood had drawn $154 million under facility as of end of March Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 14 An investment company is planning to offer a novel kind of fund that would offer U.S. investors direct access to foreign stocks, while tamping down the risk of currency declines, regulatory filings showed on Wednesday.
* Western Digital’s Sandisk subsidiaries seek injunctive relief against Toshiba corporation in the Superior Court of California