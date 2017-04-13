April 13 Chesswood Group Ltd

* Chesswood exercises accordion feature under credit facility

* Has exercised $30 million of $80 million accordion feature in its existing corporate revolving credit facility

* Chesswood Group Ltd says credit facility permits company to increase size of facility to an aggregate of $250 million from $170 million

* Chesswood Group Ltd says facility matures in December 2019 and chesswood had drawn $154 million under facility as of end of March