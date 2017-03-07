March 7 Chevron Corp
* Chevron affirms production, margins, and cash flow growth
plans
* Chevron Corp - "we intend to be cash balanced in 2017"
* Chevron Corp - 75 percent of company's 2017 capital budget
is expected to generate cash within next two years
* Chevron Corp - intend to grow free cash flow in years
after 2017
* Chevron Corp - we see "ultimate production potential
exceeding" 700,000 barrels per day within a decade in Permian
Basin
* Chevron Corp - concentrating new investments on "short
cycle-time, high-return opportunities from our advantaged
positions such as Permian Basin"
