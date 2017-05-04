BRIEF-Pfizer begins Phase 1 clinical trial to evaluate investigational Group B streptococcus vaccine
* Pfizer begins Phase 1 clinical trial to evaluate investigational Group B streptococcus vaccine
May 4 Chevron Corp
* Chevron Corp - On Nov 18, 2016, co received an administrative order from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency - SEC filing
* Chevron Corp - Order alleging noncompliance with water permit that governed conveyances of captured groundwater and spring water from former Questa mine
* Chevron Corp says it is in negotiations with EPA regarding the matter. And its resolution may result in payment of civil penalties of $100,000 or more Source text: (bit.ly/2qJhfat) Further company coverage:
June 19 U.S. drug developer Seattle Genetics Inc said on Monday it would discontinue a late-stage study of its drug to treat older patients with acute myeloid leukemia due to safety concerns.
June 19 Investors are hoping the Federal Reserve will allow big U.S. banks to put an estimated $150 billion in idle capital toward stock buybacks, dividends and profit-boosting investments in the coming weeks after conducting a regular examination of financial strength.