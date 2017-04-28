April 28 Chevron Corp

* Chevron reports first quarter net income of $2.7 billion

* Q1 earnings per share $1.41

* Q1 sales $32 billion versus $23 billion

* Chevron corp - international upstream operations earned $1.4 billion in q1 2017, compared with a loss of $609 million a year earlier.

* Chevron corp - worldwide net oil-equivalent production was 2.68 million barrels per day in q1 2017, compared with 2.67 million barrels per day in 2016 q1

* Says u.s. Upstream operations earned $80 million in q1 2017, compared with a loss of $850 million from a year earlier

* u.s. Downstream operations earned $469 million in q1 2017, compared with earnings of $247 million a year earlier

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.86, revenue view $33.30 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Chevron - international upstream net oil-equivalent production of 2 million barrels per day in q1 2017 increased 39,000 barrels per day, or 2 percent, from a year ago

* u.s. Downstream refinery crude oil input in q1 2017 decreased 5 percent to 912,000 barrels per day from year-ago period

* Chevron corp - international downstream operations earned $457 million in q1 2017, compared with $488 million a year earlier

* Chevron - u.s. Net oil-equivalent production of 672,000 barrels per day in q1 2017 was down 29,000 barrels per day, or 4 percent, from a year earlier

* Chevron corp - foreign currency effects decreased earnings in q1 2017 by $241 million, compared with a decrease of $319 million a year earlier

* Chevron corp - international refinery crude oil input of 753,000 barrels per day in q1 2017 decreased 42,000 barrels per day from year-ago period

* Says "we continue to make good progress on reducing our spend"

* Chevron corp - included in quarter was a gain of approximately $600 million from sale of an upstream asset

* Chevron corp - on track to meet 4-9 percent net oil-equivalent production growth goal for 2017 before effect of asset sales Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: