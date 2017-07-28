FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Chevron Q2 earnings per share $0.77
July 28, 2017 / 12:48 PM / in a day

BRIEF-Chevron Q2 earnings per share $0.77

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp:

* Chevron reports second quarter net income of $1.5 billion

* Q2 earnings per share $0.77

* Q2 sales $33 billion versus I/B/E/S view $32.09 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.87 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* U.S. upstream operations incurred a loss of $102 million in Q2 compared with a loss of $1.11 billion last year, improvement partly reflected lower impairment charges

* Says ‍improvement in U.S. upstream ops in Q2 also reflected higher crude oil and natural gas realizations, and higher gains on asset sales​

* International upstream operations earned $955 million in Q2 2017 compared with a loss of $1.35 billion a year ago

* Included in quarter were impairments and other non-cash charges totaling $430 million​

* Says ‍worldwide net oil-equivalent production was 2.78 million barrels per day in Q2 2017, compared with 2.53 million barrels per day​

* International net oil-equivalent production of 2.08 million barrels per day in Q2 2017 was up 233,000 barrels per day from a year earlier

* International downstream operations earned $561 million in Q2 2017 compared with $741 million a year earlier

* ‍U.S. downstream operations earned $634 million in Q2 2017 compared with earnings of $537 million a year earlier​

* U.S. ‍net oil-equivalent production of 701,000 barrels per day in Q2 2017 was up 19,000 barrels per day from a year earlier​

* U.S. ‍refinery crude oil input in Q2 2017 decreased 3 percent from year-ago period to 928,000 barrels per day​

* International refinery crude oil input of 726,000 barrels per day in Q2 2017 decreased 38,000 barrels per day from year-ago period

* For international upstream, foreign currency effects decreased earnings by $4 million in Q2, compared with an increase of $329 million a year earlier

* Net charges in Q2 2017 were $598 million, compared with $286 million a year earlier​‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

