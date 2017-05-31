BRIEF-Sachem Head Capital cuts stake in Autodesk to 3.0 pct from 5.8 pct
* Sachem head capital management lp cuts stake in autodesk inc to 3.0 percent as of june 21 from 5.8 percent as of june 19 - sec filing
May 31 Chevron Corp
* Chevron corp says an average of 97 percent of votes cast were voted for each of 12 nominees for election to board of directors at the annual meeting
* Chevron -about 93 percent of votes cast were voted to approve, on an advisory basis, compensation of company's named executive officers
* Chevron -about 61 percent of votes cast were voted against stockholder proposal to require an independent chairman
* Chevron -about 69 percent of votes cast were voted against stockholder proposal to set special meetings threshold at 10 percent
* Chevron -about 73 percent of votes cast were voted against stockholder proposal regarding a report on transition to a low carbon economy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sachem head capital management lp cuts stake in autodesk inc to 3.0 percent as of june 21 from 5.8 percent as of june 19 - sec filing
* Diana shipping inc. Announces time charter contract for m/v clio with phaethon
* Tapimmune inc. Enters into definitive agreements to raise $6.82 million in a private placement from accredited investors and from the exercise of warrants by existing institutional investors