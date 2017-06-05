June 5 Chevron Corp:

* Chevron says stockholder proposal regarding a report on business with conflict-complicit governments not approved in metting - sec filing‍​ ‍​

* Chevron Corp- stockholder proposal regarding a report on lobbying was not approved in meeting - sec filing‍​

* Chevron Corp - ‍stockholder proposal regarding a report on transition to a low carbon economy was not approved​ at shareholder meeting

* Chevron Corp says ‍stockholder proposal regarding an independent chairman was not approved​ at the meeting

* Chevron Corp- stockholder proposal regarding an independent director with environmental expertise was not approved in meeting - sec filing‍​