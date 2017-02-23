Feb 23 Chevron Corp:

* Pursuing selected opportunities for divestment of additional properties in the U.S. in 2017 - SEC filing

* Divested selected shelf properties in 2016 and is pursuing divestment of additional shelf assets in 2017 in Gulf of Mexico

* Sees average worldwide oil-equivalent production in 2017 to grow 4-9 percent versus 2016, assuming brent crude oil price of $50 per barrel & before asset sales

* Impact of 2017 asset sales on fy production expected to be 50,000 to 100,000 barrels of oil-equivalent per day in upstream operations