BRIEF-Repco Home Finance proposes to raise INR 1 bln by issuing NCDs
* Says proposes to raise INR 1 billion by issue of secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 26 Chewathai PCL :
* Chewa and Kajit Luanpitpong made investment in ratio 70 percent and 30 percent, by incorporating new joint venture co,namely Chewa Heart Co
* Initial capital and shares of JV co 10 million baht divided into 100,000 ordinary shares with par value of 100 baht each Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SHANGHAI, June 22 Chinese bicycle-sharing startup Mobike has set up a subsidiary in Fukuoka city in southern Japan and plans to begin service later this year, it said on Thursday.
LONDON, June 22 Rises in U.S. interest rates will probably prop the dollar up over the next 18 months, but its multi-year run higher since 2012 looks to be over, strategists from British bank Barclays said in a note on Thursday.