May 5 Chiasma Inc:
* Chiasma reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 loss per share $0.29
* Chiasma Inc - following receipt of crl for octreotide
capsules NDA, company participated in an end of review meeting
with FDA
* Chiasma Inc - FDA "reiterated its strong preference" for a
randomized, double-blind and controlled trial for octreotide
capsules
* Chiasma Inc - for octreotide capsules, FDA suggested that
some of its concerns could potentially be addressed through
placebo-controlled study design
* Chiasma Inc - FDA advised in CRL that, during a site
inspection, certain deficiencies were conveyed to representative
of one of Chiasma's suppliers
* Chiasma Inc - in December 2016, supplier informed chiasma
that it had received its establishment inspection report from
FDA
* Chiasma Inc - expects its existing cash, cash equivalents
and marketable securities to fund operations beyond 2018
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: