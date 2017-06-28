BRIEF-BGC Partners updates outlook for Q2
* BGC Partners updates its outlook for the second quarter of 2017
June 28 Chicago Bridge & Iron Company NV
* Chicago Bridge & Iron Co - awarded a technology contract by Shurtan Gas Chemical Complex for a grassroots ethylene complex to be built in Southern Uzbekistan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bruker Corp - on June 22, 2017, Chris Van Ingen informed co of his intention to retire from company's board of directors, effective June 30
* M&T Bank Corp - 2017 capital plan includes repurchase of up to $900 million of common shares during that four-quarter period