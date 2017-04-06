BRIEF-Cerberus says Orion acquires outstanding equity in Sotogrande
* Says Orion's European Real Estate Fund Iv acquired remaining 50% of Sotogrande Luxco, owned by an affiliate of Cerberus
April 6 Chicago Bridge & Iron Company NV :
* Chicago Bridge & Iron Company NV - has been awarded multiple technology contracts by Tianjin Bohua Chemical Development Co. Ltd.
* Chicago Bridge & Iron Company NV - technology contracts for a grassroots petrochemicals plant to be built in Tianjin, China
* bb&t corp says it is increasing its prime lending rate to 4.25 percent from 4.00 percent, effective immediately
June 14 Avon Products Inc Chief Executive Sheri McCoy is expected to step down, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.