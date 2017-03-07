March 7 Chico's Fas Inc:

* Chico's Fas - in fiscal 2017, co anticipates opening about 10 stores while closing 50 stores in its efforts to continue capital allocation and cost reduction initiatives

* Chico's Fas - in fiscal 2017, co anticipates 14-18 net closures of Chico's stores, 14-18 net closures of WHBM stores, and 6-10 net closures of Soma Stores

* Chico's Fas - co's unaffiliated franchisee expects to continue opening franchise locations in Mexico