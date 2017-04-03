BRIEF-Tern Properties says Chan Yan Wai Emily appointed as executive director
* Chan Yan Wai, Emily has been appointed as an executive director of co
April 3 Chiho-Tiande group ltd
* Change Of Chief Financial Officer
* Liu huaiyu has been appointed as chief financial officer of company
* Chiho-Tiande group ltd- koon wai hung has been re-designated from his position of chief financial officer of company to deputy chief financial officer
* Stock exchanges shall impose fines on cos for non-compliance with certain provisions for ICDR regulations Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rz01Nm)
DUBAI, June 15 Dubai-based ride hailing firm Careem will step up expansion into new markets after raising $150 million from investors, including German carmaker Daimler and Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding.