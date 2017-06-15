UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 15Chikaranomoto Holdings Co Ltd
* Says it and its Singapore-based consolidated subsidiary CHIKARANOMOTO GLOBAL HOLDINGS PTE.LTD. plans to sell entire shares (30 percent stake) of a Hong Kong-based firm IPPUDO HONG KONG COMPANY LIMITED to a Hong Kong-based firm MEI MEI COMPANY LIMITED, for HK$22.2 million (316 million yen)
* Transaction date in late July
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/773mFe
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources