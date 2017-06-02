Apple adds Virgin to U.S. carrier lineup as Virgin ditches Android
June 21 Apple Inc will soon start selling wireless plans from Virgin Mobile USA, the first new carrier offered by the iPhone maker's since 2013, the companies said on Wednesday.
June 2Chin-Poon Industrial Co Ltd
* Says it is now holding 99.25 percent stake in unit Draco PCB Public Company Limited, up from 95.53 percent
* Says subsidiary Draco PCB Public Company Limited will delist from The Stock Exchange of Thailand
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/WD4ATl
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, June 21 Uber Technologies Inc Chief Executive Travis Kalanick, co-founder of one of the most influential technology companies of its generation, resigned on Tuesday under pressure from investors after a string of setbacks.
* Altice USA Inc now sees IPO of 63.94 million shares of class A common stock to be priced between $27 and $31 per share - sec filing