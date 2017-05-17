BRIEF-Automotive Finco Corp says cash dividend of $0.0171/common share
* Automotive Finco Corp says cash dividend of $0.0171/common share to be paid on july 31, 2017, up about 22 percent over its earlier dividend per share
May 17 China Agri-products Exchange Ltd
* Entered into a termination agreement with vendors to terminate sale and purchase agreement
* Co also entered into termination agreement with subscribers to terminate subscription agreement
* Termination of sale and purchase agreement and subscription agreement will not have any material adverse impact on financials of group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Classpass raises $70 million in series c funding led by Temasek following its strongest quarter to date
* Marching Moose Capital Corp. Announces update on definitive agreement with avidian gold inc.