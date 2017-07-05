UPDATE 1-Tencent unit seeks to withhold shareholding information, raising governance concerns
* Tencent unit asked to withhold shareholding info for executives (Adds comment from Hong Kong stock exchange)
July 5 China Agri-products Exchange Ltd :
* Seeks trading halt pending announcement on proposed capital reorganisation and proposed rights issue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* BBX Capital Corporation approved for listing on the new york stock exchange
* Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc- received a ruling in previously announced binding arbitration proceedings between company and its co-founders