Feb 22 China Agri-products Exchange Ltd :

* Group incurred a net loss of approximately HK$778.6 million during year ended 31 December 2016

* Fy turnover HK$603.1 million versus HK$365.2 million

* Directors do not recommend payment of any dividend in respect of years ended 31 december 2016 and 2015 respectively

* Conditions indicate existence of a material uncertainty which may cast significant doubt about group's ability to continue as a going concern