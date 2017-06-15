BRIEF-Linkage Assurance posts FY pretax profit of 942.7 mln naira
* FY ended Dec 2016 profit before taxation of 942.7 million naira versus 925.3 million naira year ago
June 15 China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Ltd
* Deal in relation to acquisition of two aircraft
* Co through two of wholly-owned special purpose vehicles, enters aircraft sale and purchase agreements with BOC AVIATION
* Aggregate current full life market value of aircraft (obtained from an independent appraiser) is about us$90 million
* Estimated that aircraft will be delivered to company by end of Q3 in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FY ended Dec 2016 profit before taxation of 942.7 million naira versus 925.3 million naira year ago
June 22 Alafco Avaiation Lease and Finance Company
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, June 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Chongqing Nan'an Urban Construction & Development (Group) Co., Ltd.'s (CQNA) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings at 'BBB+'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed the 'BBB+' long-term foreign-currency ratings on the following notes issued by CQNA: - USD300 million 2.875% senior unsecured note due 2019 - USD500 million 3.625% senior unsecured