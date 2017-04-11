BRIEF-A1M Pharma starts trading on Nasdaq First North on June 20
* STARTS TRADING ON NASDAQ FIRST NORTH ON JUNE 20 2017 Source text: http://bit.ly/2rzWpdO Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 11China Animal Husbandry Industry Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 2.35 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
* It appointed Su Zhiqiang as finance director of the company, to replace Liang Chuanyu
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/VC0v3x
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Presented updated data from ongoing Phase 1 study of Bruton's tyrosine kinase inhibitor BGB-3111 in patients with Waldenström's macroglobulinemia
* Thermo fisher scientific expands access to genome editing with hands-on workshop