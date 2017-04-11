April 11China Animal Husbandry Industry Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 2.35 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment

* It appointed Su Zhiqiang as finance director of the company, to replace Liang Chuanyu

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/VC0v3x

