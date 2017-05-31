BRIEF-Altice USA Inc shares open at $31.60 on the NYSE vs IPO price of $30.00 per share
* Altice usa inc shares open at $31.60 on the nyse versus. Ipo price of $30.00 per share Further company coverage:
May 31 China Baoan Group Co Ltd
* Says it plans to issue up to 3.2 billion yuan ($469.72 million) medium-term notes
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2qA8O1Q
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8125 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Altice usa inc shares open at $31.60 on the nyse versus. Ipo price of $30.00 per share Further company coverage:
* Annual results announcement for the year ended 31 March 2017
June 22 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1400 GMT on Thursday: